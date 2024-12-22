Continuing her good form, Smriti Mandhana registered her 28th One-Day International (ODI) during the ongoing IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024. Madhana reached her half-century in just 62 balls, which included as many as seven fours. Interestingly, Mandhana survived a close call on 14, when Hayley Matthews failed to catch a return catch. This is also Mandhana's fourth consecutive fifty for India Women. India Women’s National Cricket Players Team Dons New ODI Kit During IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Match in Vadodara (See Pics).

Smriti Mandhana Slams Half-Century

Scoring half-centuries has now become a habit for Smriti Mandhana! 😮‍💨 Five 50+ scores in the last five white-ball matches for the southpaw! 🔥#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/69IdIjRII5 — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)