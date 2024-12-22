The India women's national cricket team donned their new ODI jersey during their match against the West Indies women's national cricket team in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday, December 22. Last month, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, along with India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, unveiled the brand new ODI jersey. The new ODI jersey has a tri-colour added to its shoulder straps, and it's been manufactured by Adidas. Buy Team India New ODI Jersey Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Indian Cricket Team ODI Kit by Adidas, Check MRP and Other Details.

India Women's Cricket Team in Their New ODI Jersey

India Women During National Anthem'

