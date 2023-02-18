England Women defeat India Women by 11 runs in a close encounter as they squeeze India's chase before they could reach England's set target of 152. India got off to a good start in the powerplay with scoring 40 runs in the powerplay with the loss of only Shafali Verma but once the English spinner's arrived, they strangled India in the middle overs. Smriti Mandhana (52) wasn't her fluent best but still got to a crucial half century. Despite late attempts by in-form Richa Ghosh, lack of support from the other end stopped India from getting over the line. Earlier Renuka Thakur Singh bagged a fifer to restrict England to 152, but it was not enough in the end.

England Win Against India

