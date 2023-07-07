Sourav Ganguly, one of India's most popular former captains, is all set to make a 'special' announcement as he turns 51 on July 8. The former skipper, who is also fondly known as 'Dada', took to social media to share cryptic posts about this new announcement which has had fans all excited! One of these posts included a compilation of pictures from Ganguly's glorious career, while in the other, he was seen writing 'Leading With' on a piece of paper. ‘Missed Out as President Due To..’ Sourav Ganguly Has a Bittersweet Reaction After ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement.

'Stay Tuned' Sourav Ganguly's Message for Fans Ahead of 51st Birthday

You asked & its here! Announcing something special on my birthday, 8th July … stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/R4q3snsspk — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 6, 2023

'Few More Hours to Go'

The support & love keeps us going. Few more hours to go ... pic.twitter.com/8erK12kK0a — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 7, 2023

