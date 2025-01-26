South Africa's Annerie Dercksen has been named the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2024. The all-rounder was one of South Africa's best players in 2024 across formats. In 17 T20Is in 2024, Annerie Dercksen scored 161 runs and claimed five wickets while scoring 70 runs and taking six wickets in four ODIs. She also featured in two Tests, scoring 60 runs. Annerie Dercksen was also part of South Africa's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign where they had reached the final before losing to New Zealand. She beat India's Shreyanka Patil, Ireland's Freya Sargent and Scotland's Saskia Horley to win the award. Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis Named ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024.

Annerie Dercksen Named ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2024

The ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2024 has been crowned amongst a sea of promising stars 👑 Head here to know the winner ➡️ https://t.co/PTIw4An8b0 pic.twitter.com/WNrYgthgDU — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)