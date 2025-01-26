Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis has been named the ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024. The left-hander was one of the best young players in the year 2024 and was extremely impressive especially when it came to consistency. Kamindu Mendis scored 1451 runs across formats in 2024 and was one of the reasons for Sri Lanka to remain alive in the ICC WTC 2023-25 final race. Last year, Kamindu Mendis also equalled the legendary Sir Donald Bradman when he became the joint-third quickest to score 1000 runs in Test cricket. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah Included in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2024.

Kamindu Mendis Named ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024

A prolific run-scorer, who scored 1451 runs across formats at an average of just above 50 💥 Sri Lanka's star on the rise has taken out the ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year Award 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/qIrRy5Kpif — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)