Steve Smith is known to be one of the greatest batters of all-time. But some can remember he began his career as a classical leg-spinner following the footsteps of the legendary Shane Warne. He was also one of the 12-13 spinners among Jason Kreija, Nathan Hauritz, Jon Holland and Xavier Doherty whom Australia tried to replace Warne. He focused on his batting after getting dropped and miraculously turned out to be the batting stalwart as he is today. In the second Test against South Africa at MCG, Pat Cummins called Steve Smith to bowl against the South African tailenders after a win was almost assured. He bowled his legspin and then knocked over Lungi Ngidi's stumps by a classic, dipping legbreak to seal Australia's victory. Since the Test match in MCG was also late Shane Warne's memorial Test, it refreshed the memories of the legend. David Warner Committed to Play ODI World Cup 2023, Ready To Quit If Team Management Says It's Time.

Steve Smith Picks The Final Wicket of South African innings

Steve Smith takes a wicket, and Australia win the series with a Test to spare! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/8LbqP0SFbg — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2022

Steve Smith Takes The Wicket in Shane Warne's Memorial Test

Leg spinner Steve Smith takes the final wicket in Warne's memorial Test. Smith said at the start of his career "Now we have got Nathan Lyon, but I was one of the 12 or 13 spinners they tried (to replace Warne)." Smith decided to spend more time on batting after he was dropped. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)