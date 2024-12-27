The Indian cricket team players paid respect to Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on December 26. On Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Rohit Sharma and co were seen wearing black armbands as a show of respect for the former Indian Prime Minister, who breathed his last at the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Delhi due to age-related illness. Tributes and condolences poured in from all over the cricket world condoling the demise of the former Indian Prime Minister. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: 'Nation will always remember Dr Saheb,' Harbhajan Singh Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister On Veteran Politician's Passing Away.

Indian Players Wearing Black Armbands as Tribute for Dr Manmohan Singh

The Indian cricket team wore black armbands to pay tribute following the death of Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/yh9mKNr1wA — The StatPadder (@The_statpadder) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)