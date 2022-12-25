Indian Cricketing Legend and one of the greats of all time, Sunil Gavaskar's mother Meenal Gavaskar passed away on the morning of December 25, Sunday in Mumbai. The 95-year-old had been suffering from health issues for a long time. Earlier Gavaskar had to take time-off from his commentary stint in the IPL to take care of his mother. However, the former India captain was busy with broadcast duties in the just concluded India vs Bangladesh Test series. Babar Azam Meets Sunil Gavaskar, Indian Cricket Legend Signs Cap for Pakistan Captain (Watch Video)

Sunil Gavaskar’s Mother, Meenal Gavaskar, Passes Away

Sunil Gavaskar's 95 yr old mother Minal passed away this morning in Bombay. Rest In Heaven Aai. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) December 25, 2022

