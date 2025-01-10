Tamim Iqbal, one of Bangladesh's longest-serving cricketers, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The southpaw, known for his aggressive stroke-play at the top of the order, had made his debut for the Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007 and has played 70 Tests, 243 ODIs and 78 T20Is scoring 5134, 8357 and 1758 runs, respectively. In a post in Bengali on Facebook, the left-hander made this announcement writing, "I have been away from international cricket for a long time," before adding that he did not want to be the talking point right before ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that starts from February 19. This is the second time that he has announced retirement from international cricket, having done so earlier in the year 2023 before changing his decision after an interaction with then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Tamim Iqbal Involved in Heated Confrontation With Alex Hales After Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024-25 Match, Ex-England Cricketer Calls Incident 'A Real Shame' (Watch Videos).

Tamim Iqbal Announces Retirement from International Cricket

