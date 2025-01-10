A heated exchange took place between veteran Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal and England batter Alex Hales in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal on January 9. The incident started during the handshake line after the Rangpur Riders won the thrilling clash. Reports have suggested that Hales made a face after the match that made Tamim feel disrespected, and both engaged in a heated verbal fight. In an interview, Hales opened up that Tamim made personal comments and asked him if he was "still using drugs." Tamim has been handed one demerit point for his heated altercation with England cricketer. Mahedi Hasan Given Out After Third Umpire Finds Non-Striker Nurul Hasan to Be 'Obstructing the Field' During Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Tamim Iqbal Involves in Heated Confrontation With Alex Hales

Alex Hales Opens Up About Heated Confrontation With Tamim Iqbal

