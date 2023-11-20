The official Cricket World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament has been released by ICC on their social media. Team of the Tournament consists of 12 players out of which six players are from team India namely, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. Virat Kohli clinched the Player of the Tournament award and Shami ended the ICC CWC 2023 campaign with the most wickets in the tournament. Other than that Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah were also very consistent and helped the team throughout the tournament. ‘PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Dressing Room Was Special and Motivating’ Ravindra Jadeja Shares Thoughts After India’s CWC 2023 Final Defeat to Australia

The official CWC23 Team of the Tournament

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

