Babar Azam memes went viral on social media after the star batter suffered back-to-back failures with the bat, during the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match in PSL 2025 on April 14. The right-hander, who is regarded as one of Pakistan's top batters, was dismissed for just one run when he edged a delivery from Ben Dwarshuis to Jason Holder at first slip. This was when Peshawar Zalmi was tasked with chasing a massive 244 from 20 overs and Babar Azam's dismissal in the second over turned out to be a big setback for his team. Peshawar Zalmi went on to suffer a heavy 102-run loss, their second straight defeat in PSL 2025. Babar Azam, in his first match in PSL 2025 against Quetta Gladiators, was dismissed for a duck by Mohammad Amir. Islamabad United Beat Peshawar Zalmi By 102 Runs in PSL 2025; Sahibzada Farhan's Sensational Century, Imad Wasim's 3/26 Hand Babar Azam and Co Second Consecutive Defeat.

Watch Babar Azam's Wicket Video Here:

Another innings, another early dismissal for Babar Azam 😵 Babar’s PSL campaign begins on a low note. pic.twitter.com/EUHzjg3JHc — FanCode (@FanCode) April 14, 2025

Babar Azam's preparation and perform in PSL pic.twitter.com/G5cmfTgM0n — Pehn Di Siri (@PehnDiSiri) April 14, 2025

Babar Azam when the target is 200+ pic.twitter.com/r1JS3t7x8S — M (@anngrypakiistan) April 14, 2025

Wake up babe, Babar Azam failed again.pic.twitter.com/fPNU5UIe7y — Abdullah (@abdullahhammad4) April 14, 2025

Babar Azam is getting appreciation from the Peshawar Zalmi owner after his impactful performance.#PSL pic.twitter.com/OWxG6YLrya — 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝙅𝙖𝙮 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙝  (@Chad_JayShah) April 14, 2025

Two plates carbs >> 2 pathetic performances! pic.twitter.com/4YNevYLIhL — CricFan (@CricFan2000) April 14, 2025

