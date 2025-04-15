Babar Azam memes went viral on social media after the star batter suffered back-to-back failures with the bat, during the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match in PSL 2025 on April 14. The right-hander, who is regarded as one of Pakistan's top batters, was dismissed for just one run when he edged a delivery from Ben Dwarshuis to Jason Holder at first slip. This was when Peshawar Zalmi was tasked with chasing a massive 244 from 20 overs and Babar Azam's dismissal in the second over turned out to be a big setback for his team. Peshawar Zalmi went on to suffer a heavy 102-run loss, their second straight defeat in PSL 2025. Babar Azam, in his first match in PSL 2025 against Quetta Gladiators, was dismissed for a duck by Mohammad Amir. Islamabad United Beat Peshawar Zalmi By 102 Runs in PSL 2025; Sahibzada Farhan's Sensational Century, Imad Wasim's 3/26 Hand Babar Azam and Co Second Consecutive Defeat.

Watch Babar Azam's Wicket Video Here:

