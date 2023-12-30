Adam Gilchrist had words of praise for a YouTuber who brilliantly analysed Pat Cummins' dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan in the first innings of the second Test match in Melbourne. Named Jimmy, the YouTuber, as part of 'Jomboy Media' and he broke down how Cummins perfectly set a field to set a bait for Rizwan. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman played an aerial shot through the covers and Warner, who was stationed in the region, ended up taking a brilliant catch to dismiss Rizwan. Gilchrist, while praising the analysis, asked him to join Fox Sports' commentary team as well. Was Mohammad Rizwan Out or Not Out? Third Umpire’s Decision During Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2023 Leaves Fans Divided.

See Adam Gilchrist's Tweet:

I try not to swear on this platform but Fck me this is soooo awesome. I reckon you should join us in @FoxCricket comms sometime @Jomboy_ 👏🙌🦊 https://t.co/GIfqHZ6Cge — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) December 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)