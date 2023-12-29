Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal became the talking point of the AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 on December 29. The Pakistan wicketkeeper did not pick up the short ball and was late to react to it. He got in an awkward position and there was a noise as the ball passed him. The Australians went up in appeal and had to opt for a review. The hotspot showed no spot on Rizwan's arm as the ball passed him en route to Alex Carey. But 'Snicko' showed a spike as the ball passed the bat and although Rizwan was not convinced, the third umpire had to change the decision and give it out. This wicket resulted in Cummins getting his 250th Test wicket. Babar Azam Comes Up With ‘Tu Aaja’ Reaction After Steve Smith Interferes As Pakistan Batsman Takes Guard During AUS vs PAK MCG Test 2023, Video Goes Viral

Mohammad Rizwan Wicket Video:

Wicket 250 for Pat Cummins! 🎉 The third umpire decided the ball flicked Mohammad Rizwan's sweatband on the way through. #MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurance | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/vTuDL5DmNB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2023

'Rizwan Was Not Out'

Rizwan was NOT OUT. Completely unfair decision going AGAINST Pakistan as usual. This decision has cost us the test match😡 #AUSvPAK — Haroon (@hazharoon) December 29, 2023

'Unlucky'

Unlucky Muhammad Rizwan. 250th test wickets for Pat Cummins. pic.twitter.com/6h56X53lhC — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) December 29, 2023

'It Was Out'

The rule is clear. If the ball touches the glove holding the bat, its out. Wristband of glove is ultimately a part of glove. Don’t hide blunder of @iMRizwanPak behind this decision. It was OUT#PAKvAUS #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/jZLgl6GUte — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) December 29, 2023

'Clearly Out'

Rizwan was clearly out yr😭....stop crying. Ball touched the wrist band of gloves first🥺 It's all over for Pakistan now. #PAKvAUS — Sαϝα🦋 (@why_safa_whyyy) December 29, 2023

'Out or Not Out'

'What's Wrong With Third Umpire'

'Rizwan Angry With Umpire'

Rizwan Angry on Third Umpire Out OR Not Out ??? #PAKvsAUS #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/KwtETOfKdV — BAWA ADEEL (@AdeelNoshahi123) December 29, 2023

'Poor Decision'

When Umpire has given not out, the mark on Rizwan's arm is clear, then how can it be given out? Poor decision.#PAKvsAUS — Ahmad Hassan Bobak (@ahmad_bobak) December 29, 2023

'Rizwan Was Out'

Rizwan was out, it was clear, stop crying & learn some rules#PAKvsAUS — Thīīnkēr 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@Apkabhai009) December 29, 2023

