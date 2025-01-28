India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson had a disappointing outing with the bat during the third T20I against the England national cricket team at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Samson was dismissed by a pacy short-pitch delivery of Jofra Archer. The 30-year-old made three runs off six deliveries. In the ongoing five-match T20I series, Samson is yet to register a fifty and is having a poor time with the bat. After his dismissal in the third T20I, Samson's funny meme went viral on social media. Harry Brook Memes Go Viral After Star England Batter Got Dismissed By Ravi Bishnoi During IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025.

Rishabh Pant better than Sanju Samson

I don’t hate Sanju Samson but Rishabh pant was is and will Be always better than him #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/ORSjhjxFOS — SM (@dickjorsey) January 28, 2025

Sanju Samson Out for Three Runs

Sanju Samson Dismissed For Just 3 He Was Struggling Against Fast Bowler!!!!#INDvsENG#SanjuSamsonpic.twitter.com/lBNWermN25 — Harsh 17 (@harsh03443) January 28, 2025

Sanju Samson Against Pacers

Sanju Samson against quality pace attack 🤡 pic.twitter.com/5Co31I3ZRV — Sandeep¹⁷ (@blindslogger17) January 28, 2025

Sanju Samson v Jofra Archer in T20Is

Sanju Samson v Jofra Archer in T20Is: Innings - 3 Outs - 3 Runs - 8 BF - 15#SanjuSamson#Archer — Sahil Pednekar 🇮🇳 (@statsbysahil) January 28, 2025

LOL

Sanju Samson in this series :- Against Mark wood and Archer :- 12(30) Against Atkinson :- 22(6) Minnow basher of the highest quality 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/m4UB2xj7vC — Dhruv (@I_m_dhruv_) January 28, 2025

Hilarious

Out hone se phle hi Justice For Sanju Samson keh raha tha#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/IERQKIs2Ku — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan10) January 28, 2025

