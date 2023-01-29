Titas Sadhu, Parshavi Chopra and Archana Devi took two wickets apiece as India bowled England out for a paltry 68 in the final of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday, January 29. India won the toss and chose to put England to bat. But England batters could not get any sort of momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals and did not have any partnership which could take the team total to a competitive one. Sadhu was India's best bowler with figures of 2/6 while Parshavi Chopra rose to the top of wicket-takers list in this tournament, scalping 2/13. Archana Devi got two wickets in one over, which included the big scalp of England captain Grace Scrivens to finish with 2/17. For England, Ryana MacDonald Gay was the top-scorer with 19 runs off 24 balls. ENG-W 68 All Out in 17.1 Overs .

India Bowl England Out for 68 Runs:

Innings Break! Stupendous bowling effort from #TeamIndia as England are all out for 68 runs in 17.1 overs in the Finals of the #U19T20WorldCup 💪🙌#TeamIndia chase coming up shortly. Stay tuned! Scorecard - https://t.co/a9WgSfFv8z #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup #Final pic.twitter.com/bDqutAaxxm — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)