Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns with Punjab Kings in match 49 of the IPL 2025, on Wednesday, April 30. The five-time champions have had a season to forget and would hope to bounce back to winning form, at their home ground. MS Dhoni and his side, earlier in IPL 2025, had suffered a loss to Punjab Kings and this time, will be out seeking redemption. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will look to strengthen their IPL 2025 playoff hopes. Shreyas Iyer and his team had a washout in Kolkata against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game and are fifth on the IPL 2025 points table. Who is coming out on top tonight? IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Kolkata Knight Riders Consolidate On Seventh Spot, Royal Challengers Bengaluru On Top.

IPL 2025 Schedule for April 30

