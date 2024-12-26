It was a bit of hard luck for Travis Head as he misanticipated the delivery by Jasprit Bumrah which came in and knocked off his stumps. Travis Head went back to the dressing room for a seven-ball duck. This will surely shift the momentum to the India National Cricket Team as Travis Head was in a lethal form but Jasprit Bumrah took the charge and dismissed him. Fans took to social media and shared their reactions after Travis Head was dismissed by Bumrah for a duck. Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas Shoulder Collision During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 Could Come Under ICC's Lens.

Some events which you may never see in your lifetime : -Andromeda galaxy colliding with Milky Way -Death of Sun -RCB winning IPL -MS Dhoni hitting Sunil Narine for Six -Babar Azam playing for Pakistan -Travis Head going for duck against Rohit Sharma's team https://t.co/SJKF8P8DKR pic.twitter.com/0OJFCPo23Y — Dreruss12 (@Dreruss_12) December 26, 2024

This is the first duck for Travis Head against India in International cricket 🦆 It is also his first single-digit score against India since the 2023 WTC final 🔗 https://t.co/xx8VducpJ9 | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KNSUOM1Ss2 — Dipak_Official (@DipakOfficial25) December 26, 2024

Bumrah gets the big fish! 🎣 Travis Head gone for a 🐥! 🔥 Australia 4 down! 🏏 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/xHhRq64rmr — Shashank yadav (@Yadavanshi8S) December 26, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah, you are an absolute genius.🔥 He brings India in back in the contest inside 2 overs. That delivery to Travis head was an absolutely snorter!!#INDvsAUS #BGT2024 #BorderGavaskarTrophy — TheSpectator (@sixthstumpedge) December 26, 2024

