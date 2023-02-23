Twitterati labelled the Indian women's cricket team as 'Chokers' after they lost to Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Thursday, February 23. The Indians were in control of the run chase at one of point of time but fell short by just five runs in the end. Following the defeat, fans called the Indian women's cricket team as 'Chokers' on social media. Here are some such reactions. Harmanpreet Kaur Run Out Video: Watch Indian Captain React in Anger As Her Bat Gets Stuck During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

'Defining Word'

Chokers is a very very defining word to define this current indian teams — Mystery man (@Mystery2510Man) February 23, 2023

Another User's Claim

Our Senior Women Team Is Choker And Almost Every Cricket Fan Knows This. #AUSWvINDW #T20WorldCup — Oggy (@SirOggyBilla) February 23, 2023

'Congratulations'

'Never Play With Confidence'

India is the biggest choker in knockout matches!! We never play a single knockout match with confidence. 😤#T20WomensWorldCup — Bhawna Omer (@bhawna_omer) February 23, 2023

