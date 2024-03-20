Uganda Cricket Association recently revealed their jersey for the Upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The side will be participating for the first time in the major event. With their jersey announcement, they are the first team to announce their playing strip for the tournament. The jersey is designed with Uganda’s national bird in mind. They revealed a predominantly yellow strip, with feathered-inspired patterns on shoulders that pay homage to their national bird crested crane. Uganda team will start their ICC t20 World Cup campaign from group C. Royal Challengers Bangalore Renamed As Royal Challengers Bengaluru At RCB Unbox Event Ahead of IPL 2024, Franchise Reveals New Team Logo (Watch Video).

Uganda Cricket Team’s Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Making their #T20WorldCup debut in style 🙌 The Cricket Cranes of @CricketUganda unveil their playing kit 👕🔥 pic.twitter.com/CgAJnLfISv — ICC (@ICC) March 20, 2024

