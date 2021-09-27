Unmukt Chand has started making an impact on his move to USA as he scored an unbeaten 132 run-knock off just 69 balls in Minor League Cricket, helping his side Silicon Valley Strikers secure a spot in the Conference Finals.

Watch the video here:

Watch the highlights of a Toyota Minor League cricket record 132* off 69 balls from @UnmuktChand9 . A captain’s knock that secured @sv_strikers a spot in the Conference Finals! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VYl9tkv6Bm — Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) September 26, 2021

