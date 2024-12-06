India U-19 continued their winning run in the U-19 Asia Cup 2024 as they defeated Sri Lanka U-19 to enter the final. This is their third consecutive win after losing against Pakistan in the opening game. Sri Lanka batted first in the game and got bowled out for 173 runs. Lakvin Abeysinghe scored a half-century while Chetan Sharma scalped three wickets. Kiran Chormale and Ayush Mhatre shared two wickets each. Chasing it, India were powered to a solid start by Vaibhav Suryavanshi who scored a blistering half-century. His teammates made sure they take India over the finishing line comfortably. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Second Consecutive Half-Century in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Achieves Feat During IND U-19 vs SL U-19 Semifinal Match.

India U-19 Enters U19 Asia Cup 2024 Final

In a high-stakes semifinal clash, India U19 delivered a masterclass in disciplined bowling, restricting Sri Lanka U19 to 1️⃣7️⃣3️⃣ runs. With tight lines and smart field placements, the bowlers kept the opposition in check to secure a spot in the final. #ACC #ACCMensU19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/TZ1epvBPOQ — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 6, 2024

