Records and Virat Kohli is synonymous! At least that is the way it has been so far in his career, as the RCB star now has the most number of centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League. Kohli now has seven IPL hundreds. His hundred against Gujarat Titans in this crucial do-or-die match for Royal Challengers Bangalore also was his second of the tournament. List of Centuries in IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Smashes Back-to-Back Centuries in Indian Premier League Season 16.

Virat Kohli Breaks Chris Gayle's Record of Most IPL Hundreds

Most hundreds in IPL history: Virat Kohli - 7* Chris Gayle - 6 Virat Kohli you're GOAT. pic.twitter.com/K7wUNxK7qY — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 21, 2023

