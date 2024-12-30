Virat Kohli and his tendency to fall to balls outside the off-stump continued! The star batsman once again tried to drive a ball off Mitchell Starc's bowling which he could have left otherwise and got an edge with Usman Khawaja taking the catch in the slips. With that, he was dismissed for just five runs. Interestingly, all of Virat Kohli's dismissals in the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 have had a similarity, with him edging the ball and being caught behind. Not just here but this has been a similar pattern for Virat Kohli to be dismissed for a long time now. Virat Kohli Funny Memes Go Viral After Mitchell Starc Dismisses Star Indian Batsman Cheaply During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Watch All Virat Kohli's Dismissals in IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25:

Edged and caught behind the wicket, all of Virat Kohli's dismissals this series have had a common theme #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5mz5SGcAbh — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)