Funny memes went viral on social media after Virat Kohli fell for another low score, this time on Day 5 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on December 30. The right-hander, who has struggled with deliveries outside the off-stump, once again fell to a similar ball with Usman Khawaja taking the catch. Virat Kohli looked good during his 29-ball stay at the crease but was dismissed for just five runs. The dismissal saw Australia reduce India to 33/3, still needing 307 runs to win. IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 Sets All-Time Record, Becomes Most-Attended Test Match Ever at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli to Off-Stump Deliveries

Virat Kohli doesn't have patience at all.. Why same mistake again n again n again??? When you have that issue accept it n work on it.. its frustrating man. #INDvsAUS #AUSvINDIA pic.twitter.com/Zgud4Ysrkf — Rashtra (@ImrashtRm) December 30, 2024

Hilarious

Funny

outside off stump ball exists Kohli : pic.twitter.com/Fx7PzEGXl4 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 30, 2024

'Test Cricket Has Left Virat Kohli'

Test cricket has left Virat Kohli Sadly https://t.co/UsCntJejDb pic.twitter.com/cFTGQ3Yzvk — INSANE (@1120_insane) December 30, 2024

Indian Cricket Fans Now

Virat Kohli falls early after a gritty start, scoring just 5 runs off 29 balls. A rare off-day for the star batter!#INDvsAUS #AUSvINDIA pic.twitter.com/QIS50AcnX0 — Ather Salem® (@AthSa01) December 30, 2024

