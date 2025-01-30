Virat Kohli finally made his comeback in First-Class cricket, and fans in Delhi came out in large numbers and filled the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the state team's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Railways. The crowd at Kotla were seen chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' during Delhi's fielding as Kohli stood at slips. The ace India batter acknowledged the crowd back with a wave, to which the fans in the stadium chanted his name even louder. Check out the video below. Fans Throng Arun Jaitley Stadium to Watch Virat Kohli in Action in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Chants Fill Arun Jaitley Stadium

The fans have come out in huge numbers for the Delhi vs Railways match 👌👌 The Arun Jaitley Stadium is buzzing 🔥#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/IhwXam3F5T pic.twitter.com/ATCyjCAX1Y — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 30, 2025

