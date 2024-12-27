Virat Kohli made it to the headlines of several Australian newspapers after the star Indian batter got into a heated clash with 19-year-old debutant for Australia Sam Konstas. Kohli was also fined 20% of his match fee for his gesture against the young Australian batter. Australian newspapers covered the incident and some of them blamed Kohli by putting headers like, "Cricket failed to stand up to Kohli." The clippings and the videos of these newspapers have been shared all over the internet. Virat Kohli Confronts Booing Fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground After Being Dismissed Late on Day 2 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli in Australian Newspapers

#WATCH | Melbourne | Star Indian batter Virat Kohli made headlines in Australian newspapers over his heated on-field confrontation with debutant Australian opener Sam Konstas during the fourth Test between India and Australia at the MCG pic.twitter.com/tdxXKOT8Ww— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2024

