Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a stellar series against India both during ODIs and Test matches. He played a crucial role in Bangladesh winning the ODI series 2-1 including scoring a century in the 2nd ODI. In the fourth innings of the 2nd Test, he picked a fifer, almost taking Bangladesh to a win. After the Test match, he gets a present from Virat Kohli. The Superstar Indian cricketer gifted him a signed jersey as a souvenir. Mehidy shared the frame with Virat along with the jersey in his social media handle. Turning Point! Mominul Haque Drops Important Catch of Ravi Ashwin on Day 4 of IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Presents Signed Jersey As Souvenir To Mehidy Hasan Miraz

