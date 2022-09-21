During the India vs Australia T20I in Mohali, which the home side lost, Virat Kohli was spotted giving an interesting facial expression. In the second over of Australia's chase, when Cameron Green picked a boundary and camera panned towards Kohli, he was giving unique reaction to the shot. The reaction turned out to be a meme fest for the social media users and apparently, the fans shared the videos and photos showcasing their creative skill. Here are some of the funny memes we found on Twitter. IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022: Rohit Sharma Grabs Dinesh Karthik's Neck During DRS Review; Fans Share Funny Memes on Social Media.

The Reaction

When you see your ex telling her new boyfriend,"you are my only love I can't live without you"... Your reaction 😜😜@imVkohli #meme @Cricketracker #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/wbMdLqrOe6 — Alex Smith 🇦🇺 (@Mastipriyo) September 20, 2022

Foresighted?

The Best One

Underage driving and driving without skills were not only going to endanger you but also the lives of other commuters.#RoadSafety #ViratKohli𓃵 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/TpmT7G7RSQ — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) September 21, 2022

Another One

