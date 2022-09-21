India lost the first T20I match against Australia at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 20. However, a moment between Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik during the match has taken the internet by storm. In the 12th over of Australia's innings, India went upstairs for a DRS review after Glenn Maxwell was given not out by the on-field umpire. When, the result came in the Men in Blue's favour, Rohit was seen grabbing Karthik's neck which has made the Twitterati go berserk. Funny memes over the scenes have flooded the internet.

'Bromance'

Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik bromance on the field. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/k4Yh44bpYw — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) September 20, 2022

'Same Vibe'

'Please save Dinesh Karthik'

'Rohit Tries to murder DK'

This image will be used in thumbnails with video caption - SHOCKING!!! Rohit tries to murder DK on field pic.twitter.com/CK7TGotqVy — Sanat Prabhu (@TheCovertIndian) September 20, 2022

