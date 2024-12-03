Having not featured in India's tour match against Australian Prime Minister XI, both Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah squared off against each other in the nets ahead of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Adelaide. Bumrah could be seen bowling to Kohli with the Pink Ball, which will be used in the customary day-night Test Down Under, where the former could be seen nudging the bowler for an easy single. Kohli also faced another Indian National Cricket Team pacer Mohammed Siraj under the watchful eyes of bowling consultant Morne Morkel. Virat Kohli's Record in Adelaide: A Look at How the Star Indian Batsman Has Performed at Adelaide Oval Ahead of IND vs AUS Pink-Ball Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Virat Kohli Faces Jasprit Bumrah In Nets

Virat Kohli facing Jasprit Bumrah in nets 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/5X6aASTjyv — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 3, 2024

