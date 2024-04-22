Mitchell Starc was under a bit of pump in the last over of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match when Karn Sharma hit him for three sixes with 21 runs required off six balls. Despite being in pressure, Starc came back well and scalped Karn's wicket and in the next ball gave out only a single sealing the game in favour of KKR. Fans were not happy with his performance as he conceded 55 runs in only three overs. Although, later it was revealed in the KKR dressing room speech that Starc injured himself in the first over which might have tinkered with his performance later. Mitchell Starc Funny Memes Go Viral As IPL 2024's Most Expensive Player Registers Another Forgettable Performance in KKR's Thrilling One-Run Win Over RCB.

Was Mitchell Starc Injured vs RCB?

As expected, Mitchell Starc is carrying an injury that's why he is not able to get his lengths. Starc also knows he needs to get his act right. 😔 📽:- KKR YT pic.twitter.com/kXKicWJ2Qz — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) April 22, 2024

KKR vs RCB Post Match Dressing Room Vlog

#KnightsTV | Dressing room vlog ft KS Bharat We'll never stop believing in ourselves! 💪 pic.twitter.com/55lgFYD6jL — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 22, 2024

