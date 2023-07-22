India Women failed to beat Bangladesh Women in the last and the final ODI of the series as the match was closely fought and ended in a tie. Meghna Singh was dismissed in the last over bowled by Marufa Akter and despite Jemimah Rodrigues' effort, India couldn't cross the finishing line. The match despite ending in a tie didn't have a super over as dictated by the ICC's playing conditions. This was because the match finished beyond the scheduled time and thus it wasn't plausible to have a Super Over. India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd ODI 2023 Ends in a Tie; Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol’s Half-Centuries Go in Vain As Series Finishes 1–1.

Why Was There No Super Over in IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd ODI 2023?

No Super Over in India-Bangladesh match because the match ended beyond the scheduled close of play. Has a massive impact on the series as it ends in 1-1 draw.#BANvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 22, 2023

