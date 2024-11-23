After failing in the first innings with a duck, Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his talent the second time around slamming his maiden Test half-century in Australia during IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Perth. Jaiswal registered his half-century in 123 balls, laced with five fours. This is the young sensation's second fifty away from home and ninth from 15 Test matches for India. Interestingly, this is Jaiswal's slowest Test fifty. ‘It is Coming Too Slow' Yashasvi Jaiswal Teases Mitchell Starc For His Bowling During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 2 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Maiden Test Fifty In Australia

𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐓𝐘 Maiden Test 50 for @ybj_19 on Australian soil. He brings up the half century in 123 balls! His opening stand with @klrahul is now worth 100 runs. India lead by 146 runs. Live - https://t.co/gTqS3UPruo… #AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9GMd1q1vUq — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2024

