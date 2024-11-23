The India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth. Behind Indian pacers’ strong performances, the side has a slight edge in the match. Indian batters also took control of the match smashing some beautiful shots against Aussi bowlers. Yashasvi Jaiswal, batting freely teased Mitchell Starc calling his delivery ‘slow’. 'I Bowl Faster Than You...' Mitchell Starc 'Warns' KKR Teammate Harshit Rana While Batting After Indian Pacer's Fiery Delivery During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 2 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Teases Mitchell Starc For His Bowling During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 2

Rajasthan Royals Highlighting Yashasvi Jaiswal's Words for Mitchell Starc

