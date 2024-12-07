Australia speedster Scott Boland dismissed India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 24 runs during the IND vs AUS second Test 2024 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday. The incident happened during the ninth over of the second innings when the right-arm speedster was introduced into the attack. On the first delivery, Boland bowled a perfect away-swinger on a short length. Jaiswal looked to defend but edged it behind to Alex Carey. The India opener was dismissed for 24 runs off 31 balls. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Castles Indian Opener With An Unplayable Delivery During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

Scott Boland Picks Yashasvi Jaiswal's Wicket

