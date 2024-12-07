With Pink-Ball in his hand, Mitchell Starc has been stellar in the ongoing IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, and on Day 2, the Australian speedster produced an unplayable delivery to get rid of Shubman Gill with a fuller-length ball that ended up being banana-swing yorker much-like how Waqar Younis bowled. Gill remained stuck in the crease and failed to bring his bat down in time, which witnessed his stumps get uprooted from the ground. Funny Memes Go Viral After Travis Head Scores Fiery Century Against India During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 at Adelaide.

Shubman Gill Gets Knocked Over

