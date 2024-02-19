India fielding a playing XI with lot of new faces during the India vs England third Test 2024 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. There were two debutants, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel along with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal who made his debut just six Test matches before. All of them shined in the third Test and a happy captain Rohit Sharma shared an Instagram story appreciating the youngsters of his team. His caption read 'Ye Aajkal Ke Bacche'. Fans loved his signature way of appreciating youngsters and made the story viral on social media. Ravindra Jadeja Dedicates Man of the Match Award to Wife Rivaba After Starring With Century, Fifer in India's Victory over England in 3rd Test 2024.

India Captain Rohit Sharma Appreciates Performances of Youngsters

Rohit Sharma Instagram Story (Photo Credits: rohitsharma45/ Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)