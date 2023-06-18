Kushal Bhurtel narrowly missed out on what would have been a well-deserved 100, but his innings ensured Nepal put up a formidable score (290/8) on the board in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier vs Zimbabwe. The opening batter struck 99 off 95 balls with 13 fours and two sixes to his name and he was ably supported by his opening partner Aasif Sheikh, who scored 66. For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava starred with four wickets. It is also Nepal's third-highest total in ODIs. Tendai Chatara Goes Into Evasive Action As He Loses Sight of Ball During Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Funny Video Goes Viral.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Innings Update

