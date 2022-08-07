Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghoshal won a bronze medal in mixed doubles squash at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. The duo secured a podium finish with a 11-8, 11-4 win over Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley of Australia.

50th Medal for India:

BRONZE IT IS 🔥🔥 Indian duo @DipikaPallikal /@SauravGhosal bag BRONZE 🥉 after clinching a comfortable 2-0 (11-8, 11-4) win over Australian duo Donna Lobban/Cameron Pilley in Squash 🎾 Mixed Doubles event at #CommonwealthGames2022 Well Played 👏 Congratulations!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/YicSgTdP7w — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

