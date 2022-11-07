Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested from a hotel in Sydney on early hours of November 6, Sunday, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. He was refused bail and produced in the court on the same day. International Cricket Council notified the Sri Lankan Cricket Board on the arrest of the cricketer and following that, by a statement released on November 7, Monday, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board has suspended Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Danushka Gunathilaka Suspended by Sri Lankan Cricket Board:

JUST IN: Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/OU2fyvozFl — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) November 7, 2022

