Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested on Sunday for the charges of rape and sexual assault of a woman, from a hotel in Sydney. ICC notified Sri Lankan Cricket Board on the matter and following that, the board has suspended the cricketer and also stated that necessary steps for inquiry into the alleged offense will be taken and assured penalization of the cricketer if found guilty.

Sri Lankan Cricket Board to carry out inquiry in the Danushka Gunathilaka Rape case:

Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense, and, upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalize the said player if found guilty: Sri Lanka Cricket pic.twitter.com/iSqTZ2jHM3 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)