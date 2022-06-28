John Cena returned to WWE Raw again after a few years of break as he celebrated his 20th anniversary with WWE on Monday in Florida. The 16-time world champion, who left the wrestling ring a few years back to try his luck in Hollywood, celebrated the 20th year anniversary with his fans and familiar faces. Fans all over the world went gaga to watch their fighting star in the ring again and took to social media to share their emotions instantly. Here are some of the reactions:

'Grateful'

There will truly never be another John Cena to ever live. A once in a lifetime talent and human being. Grateful. pic.twitter.com/bVHn79uP68 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 28, 2022

'Role Model'

Thank You @JohnCena watched you my whole life ,you're indeed a role Model ,haven't met u before but your positive Impact was/is at full capacity,u touched so many lives and inspires millions, much love legend and hope to see u soon on the WWE HF Bruh ❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Single ND Open ♡ ⚜️ (@sugarisDNature) June 28, 2022

'Respect'

'He returns'

John Cena returns to WWE Raw, says he doesn’t know when he will wrestle again https://t.co/xd4GuXPPPH — Aakansha Rao (@AakanshaRao_1) June 28, 2022

'Childhood Hero'

This is why John Cena was my childhood hero and of millions of other kids. He is not only a great athlete but an excellent human being. His in-ring talks boosted my motivation every single time. #JohnCena20 https://t.co/6g0gAglUoq — Shawmava Mukherjee (@IndiCoder18) June 28, 2022

'One of the best'

20 Years for John Cena in WWE Probably, our childhood is incomplete without his matches. One of the best in WWE!!@JohnCena ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BsrCbfx6it — Dinesh Purohit (@Imdineshpurohit) June 28, 2022

