Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have travelled away from home as they are set to take on Qatari side Al-Gharafa next in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite match. Ronaldo and Al-Nassr ended up losing their last match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 when they took on Al-Qadisiyah. CR7 scored the only goal in Al-Nassr's 1-2 loss against Al-Qadisiyah. Al-Nassr are in good form when looking at the AFC Champions League 2024-25. Ahead of the Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr match Ronaldo took to social media and shared a stylish photo which caught the eye of many people. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch CR7 Net Poacher's Goal to Give Al-Nassr Lead During Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Against Al-Qadisiyah.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Stylish Photo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)