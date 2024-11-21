Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to feature in a special documentary. CR7 will be seen in the Special Saudi Pro League: Kickoff football documentary which is all set to be live-streamed on Netflix on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The special documentary series features six episodes and Ronaldo took to his official social media handles to share a teaser of Saudi Pro League: Kickoff. This series will focus on Cristiano Ronaldo's historic transfer to the Saudi Pro League at the end of 2022 and how it changed level of the football in Saudi Arabia. Since Ronaldo's arrival, there are many other football stars such as Neymar Jr, Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, Sadio Mane and others joined CR7 in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo Teams Up With MrBeast To 'Break the Internet' in Epic YouTube Collab.

CR7 Featuring in Saudi Pro League: Kickoff Documentary on Netflix

Our story… unfiltered! Follow our journey as it unfolds in the Netflix docuseries, Saudi Pro League: Kickoff, now streaming on Netflix.#SPLKickoff_Netflix @NetflixMENA #Ad pic.twitter.com/hIa2uQ0VDC — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 21, 2024

