Even though the side slipped to third place in the La Liga 2024-25 standings, FC Barcelona put up a strong performance in the domestic cup competition – Copa Del Rey. With attacking intent in the game, Barca had 19 shots on the opposition goal and scored four goals. Eric Garcia opened the scoring while Robert Lewandowski scored a brace. Pablo Torre confirmed the win with his second-half strike as Hansi Flick chose to rest most of his first-team players for the Copa Del Rey 2024-25 round of 32 match. La Liga Blocks Barcelona from Registering Dani Olmo for Remainder of 2024–25 Season.

Barbastro vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2024-25 Score

