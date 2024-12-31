Al Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022 on two-and-a-half-year contract. That contract is now set to run out at the end of the current season and the extension talks were expected considering Ronaldo’s impact on and off the field. But as per Marca’s report, Ronaldo is considering leaving Al-Nassr rather than extending his stay. Similar reports surfaced in November – before the winter break in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. The side failed to win any title despite Ronaldo’s extraordinary performances. They made multiple changes in their squad and even coaching staff. French League Claps Back At Cristiano Ronaldo With ‘GOAT’ Lionel Messi’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Win at Qatar, Responds to Portuguese Superstar's Comments During Globe Soccer Awards 2024 (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Close To Leaving Al-Nassr

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo is closer to leaving than staying at Al Nassr. 👋 The 39-year-old wants to represent a club that is competing for titles. (Source: @maisfutebol) pic.twitter.com/uSdIwmwA99 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 30, 2024

