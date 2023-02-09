Cristiano Ronaldo adds another important goal to his long list of record-breaking goals while playing against Al-Wehda for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2023 and became the holder of a unique record of scoring 500 league goals in his career. After receiving a through ball at the top of the box, Cristiano defeated the goalkeeper's outstretched hand by a shot across and achieved this amazing feat. He scored 311 goals for Real Madrid, 103 goals for Manchester United, 81 for Juventus and 2 for his newest club Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 500th League Goal

500TH LEAGUE GOAL FOR THE GREATEST CRISTIANO RONALDO 🐐🔥pic.twitter.com/tXP5bJ3JWs — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)