Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Arabian outfit in late 2022 and since then has been part of the league. Saudi Arabia were the only bidders for the 2034 FIFA World Cup and are currently in preparation of hosting the competition ten years later. They are also working in a project to develop young footballers eyeing a strong challenge in the home World Cup. Ronaldo showed a great gesture as he met the kids under the development programme and shared a post calling that the young footballers were 'inspired' by Saudi's bid for the FIFA World Cup. Manchester United Players Did Not Wear Pro-LGBTQ+ Jackets Before Premier League 2024-25 Match Against Everton To Respect Noussair Mazraoui's Religious Beliefs: Report.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture Win Hearts As He Spends Quality Time With Young Footballers

The @Saudi2034bid is inspiring so many young footballers with the promise of #GrowingTogether and it was a pleasure to meet some of those kids who are dreaming of welcoming the world to Saudi Arabia in 2034. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UiAdh89Wlg — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)